EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1184
- Continued dollar’s weakness is the main theme in thinned holiday trading.
- Wall Street poised to open with modest gains backed by US-China related headlines.
- EUR/USD correcting short-term extreme overbought conditions, downside well limited.
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh December high of 1.1210 at the beginning of the week, helped by persistent dollar’s weakness. The advance, however, pared early London, with the greenback still under pressure and near its recent lows. Meanwhile, news agencies are reporting that Chinese trade negotiator, Liu He, will lead a trade delegation to Washington next Saturday, likely to sign the phase one agreement.
With the market heading into another mid-week holiday, volumes remain low, and the macroeconomic calendar scarce. There were no macroeconomic releases in the Union, while the US just published November Wholesale Inventories, which came in flat, better than anticipated, and the trade balance for the same month, with the deficit down to $63.19B.The country will later release the December Chicago PMI, November Pending Home Sales, and the December Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index. Ahead of the opening, US indexes are poised to open with modest gains.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1180, holding on to most of its daily gains. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are easing just modestly, still within overbought levels, rather following the price than suggesting upward exhaustion. The pair could correct further lower on a break below 1.1150, now the immediate support, while the advance would likely accelerate on a break above 1.1220.
Support levels: 1.1150 1.1120 1.1190
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300
