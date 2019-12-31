EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1232

Market players waiting for fresh news on the US-China trade deal front.

US CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 128.0 from 125.5 previously.

EUR/USD at its highest since August and near a critical resistance area.

The EUR/USD pair reached the 1.1230 price zone in extremely thin market conditions, its highest since early August, as the dollar’s decline continues at a slow but steady pace. Most markets have been closed this Tuesday amid New Year’s Eve, but Wall Street will work regular hours.

Speculative interest is waiting for confirmation that a Chinese delegation will head to Washington this Saturday, reportedly said to sign phase one of the trade deal. Surprisingly, the latest dollar’s decline has been triggered by news that the US and China have finally reached the principle of an accord on their trade dispute.

In the data front, there’s little to take care of. The US will see today the release of the latest CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 128.0 from 125.5 previously. Data will come back next Thursday with Markit publishing the final versions of the December PMI for most major economies, although the market may continue to experience decreased volumes.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is up for a fourth consecutive day, overbought in the short-term. The 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have been hovering for a second consecutive day within overbought levels, heading marginally higher at the time being, while the 20 SMA continues advancing well below the current level and above the larger ones. The pair has some relevant daily highs in the 1.1260 area, the next resistance, while the 23.6% retracement of its 2018/19 decline comes at 1.1270, making of the area a relevant resistance that once broken may result in a steeper advance.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1190 1.1150

Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1300 1.1340