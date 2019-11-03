EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1165
- US ISM Manufacturing offset the effects of a positive Nonfarm Payroll report.
- EU Markit Manufacturing PMI seen stable within contraction levels.
- EUR/USD technically bullish, critical resistance at 1.1200 figure.
The EUR/USD pair closed the first day of the month at 1.1165, a few pips below October top at 1.1179. The greenback enjoyed an intraday respite following the release of an upbeat Nonfarm Payroll report, which showed that the country added 128K new jobs, much better than the 89K expected. Furthermore, the September headline was upwardly revised from 136K to 180K. The unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.6% as expected, although the participation rate also increased, to 63.3% from 63.2%. Wages grew within familiar levels, with no relevant deviations. The currency changed course after the release of the October ISM Manufacturing PMI, which missed expectations with 48.3. The index improved from the previous 47.8 but signalled contraction for a second consecutive month.
This Monday, Markit will release the final versions of the October Manufacturing PMI for the Union, while the EU will publish the November Sentix Investor Confidence Index, seen at -13 from the previous -16.8. The US calendar will be light, as it will only include the October ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, foreseen at 45.8 from the previous 42.8
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is bullish, as, in the daily chart, it extended its advance above a still bearish 100 DMA while the 20 DMA heads sharply higher below this last. The 200 DMA maintains a bearish slope at around 1.1200, offering dynamic resistance. Technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive levels, lacking enough strength but keeping the risk skewed to the upside. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, a bullish 20 SMA provided intraday support, now at around 1.1150, while technical indicators remain well into positive ground, lacking directional strength, but clearly showing the absence of sellers.
Support levels: 1.1150 1.1115 1.1180
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1210 1.1245
