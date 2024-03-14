- EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.0950 after posting marginal gains on Wednesday.
- The pair needs to stabilize above 1.0960 to extend its uptrend.
- US economic docket will feature Retail Sales and PPI data.
EUR/USD gained traction and closed marginally higher on Wednesday after struggling to find direction on Tuesday. The pair, however, lost its bullish momentum and retreated slightly below 1.0950 in the European morning on Thursday.
Although the US Dollar failed to gather strength on Wednesday, recovering US Treasury bond yields helped the currency find support. Following Tuesday's rebound, the benchmark 10-year US yield rose to 4.2% midweek. Nevertheless, hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials allowed EUR/USD to end the day in positive territory.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.42%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|0.81%
|0.33%
|0.27%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.41%
|-0.08%
|0.11%
|0.80%
|0.32%
|0.27%
|GBP
|-0.42%
|-0.42%
|-0.50%
|-0.30%
|0.39%
|-0.08%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.47%
|0.16%
|0.85%
|0.38%
|0.33%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.29%
|-0.19%
|0.68%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|JPY
|-0.79%
|-0.81%
|-0.15%
|-0.88%
|-0.66%
|-0.48%
|-0.54%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.32%
|0.08%
|-0.40%
|-0.20%
|0.48%
|-0.06%
|CHF
|-0.27%
|-0.26%
|0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.15%
|0.52%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, February Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Retail Sales are forecast to grow 0.8% in February following the 0.8% contraction recorded in January. On a monthly basis, the PPI is expected to rise 0.3% to match January's increase.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February after shaky start of the year.
A reading close to 0% in Retail Sales could weigh on the USD. On the other hand, a stronger-than-forecast increase in monthly PPI could trigger a USD-positive reaction. In case the data arrive mixed, the initial reaction could be misleading. In this scenario, the action in bond markets could provide a directional clue. An extended uptrend in yields could support the USD, while a return below 4.2% in the 10-year yield could have the opposite impact on the USD.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Key resistance area for EUR/USD seems to have formed at 1.0950-1.0960 (mid-point of the ascending regression channel, static level). In case the pair flips that area into support, it could face interim resistance at 1.0980 (static level) before targeting 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).
On the downside, first support is located at 1.0920 (static level) before 1.0910-1.0900 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0870 (100-period SMA).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
