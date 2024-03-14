EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.0950 after posting marginal gains on Wednesday.

The pair needs to stabilize above 1.0960 to extend its uptrend.

US economic docket will feature Retail Sales and PPI data.

EUR/USD gained traction and closed marginally higher on Wednesday after struggling to find direction on Tuesday. The pair, however, lost its bullish momentum and retreated slightly below 1.0950 in the European morning on Thursday.

Although the US Dollar failed to gather strength on Wednesday, recovering US Treasury bond yields helped the currency find support. Following Tuesday's rebound, the benchmark 10-year US yield rose to 4.2% midweek. Nevertheless, hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials allowed EUR/USD to end the day in positive territory.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.42% -0.06% 0.13% 0.81% 0.33% 0.27% EUR 0.00% 0.41% -0.08% 0.11% 0.80% 0.32% 0.27% GBP -0.42% -0.42% -0.50% -0.30% 0.39% -0.08% -0.15% CAD 0.06% 0.07% 0.47% 0.16% 0.85% 0.38% 0.33% AUD -0.13% -0.12% 0.29% -0.19% 0.68% 0.21% 0.14% JPY -0.79% -0.81% -0.15% -0.88% -0.66% -0.48% -0.54% NZD -0.32% -0.32% 0.08% -0.40% -0.20% 0.48% -0.06% CHF -0.27% -0.26% 0.15% -0.33% -0.15% 0.52% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, February Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

Retail Sales are forecast to grow 0.8% in February following the 0.8% contraction recorded in January. On a monthly basis, the PPI is expected to rise 0.3% to match January's increase.

US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February after shaky start of the year.

A reading close to 0% in Retail Sales could weigh on the USD. On the other hand, a stronger-than-forecast increase in monthly PPI could trigger a USD-positive reaction. In case the data arrive mixed, the initial reaction could be misleading. In this scenario, the action in bond markets could provide a directional clue. An extended uptrend in yields could support the USD, while a return below 4.2% in the 10-year yield could have the opposite impact on the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Key resistance area for EUR/USD seems to have formed at 1.0950-1.0960 (mid-point of the ascending regression channel, static level). In case the pair flips that area into support, it could face interim resistance at 1.0980 (static level) before targeting 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, first support is located at 1.0920 (static level) before 1.0910-1.0900 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0870 (100-period SMA).