EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1903
- US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell repeated that massive stimulus is here to stay.
- The EU will publish February Retail Sales on Monday, foreseen down 5.7% YoY.
- EUR/USD finished the week with gains, but further gains are still unclear.
The EUR/USD pair managed to finish the week with gains just above the 1.1900 figure, as the greenback retained its weakness heading into the close. Wall Street rallied, with indexes reaching record highs, while government bond yields eased, weighing on the demand for the safe-haven dollar.
The macroeconomic calendar was light by the end of the week, leaving currencies at the mercy of sentiment, with the latter still replicating the echoes of US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who reiterated that massive stimulus is here to stay. Germany published the February Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of€19.1 billion, missing the market’s expectations. The US Producer Price Index was up 4.2% YoY in March, better than anticipated.
On Monday, the EU will publish February Retail Sales, seen rising 1% MoM and falling 5.7% YoY. As for the US, the country only has scheduled a speech from Fed’s Rosengren.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The bullish potential seems limited, according to the daily chart. The pair has settled above its 200 DMA, which maintains its bullish slope, while the 20 DMA maintains its bearish slope below it. Technical indicators have recovered up to their midlines, where they lost bullish strength. In the near-term, the picture is quite alike, as the pair keeps meeting sellers around a bearish 200 SMA but holds above the shorter ones. Technical indicators remain flat, reflecting limited buying interest. An extension beyond the weekly high at 1.1927 could favor a continuation towards the 1.2000 figure.
Support levels: 1.1890 1.1840 1.1795
Resistance levels: 1.1930 1.1965 1.2000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
XAU/USD trades as a function of yields, bounces at $1730 support
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen choppy price action this Friday, dropping from Asia Pacific levels in the upper-$1750s to lows around $1730, before recovering back to the mid-$1740s in recent trade.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.