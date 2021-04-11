EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1903

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell repeated that massive stimulus is here to stay.

The EU will publish February Retail Sales on Monday, foreseen down 5.7% YoY.

EUR/USD finished the week with gains, but further gains are still unclear.

The EUR/USD pair managed to finish the week with gains just above the 1.1900 figure, as the greenback retained its weakness heading into the close. Wall Street rallied, with indexes reaching record highs, while government bond yields eased, weighing on the demand for the safe-haven dollar.

The macroeconomic calendar was light by the end of the week, leaving currencies at the mercy of sentiment, with the latter still replicating the echoes of US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who reiterated that massive stimulus is here to stay. Germany published the February Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of€19.1 billion, missing the market’s expectations. The US Producer Price Index was up 4.2% YoY in March, better than anticipated.

On Monday, the EU will publish February Retail Sales, seen rising 1% MoM and falling 5.7% YoY. As for the US, the country only has scheduled a speech from Fed’s Rosengren.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The bullish potential seems limited, according to the daily chart. The pair has settled above its 200 DMA, which maintains its bullish slope, while the 20 DMA maintains its bearish slope below it. Technical indicators have recovered up to their midlines, where they lost bullish strength. In the near-term, the picture is quite alike, as the pair keeps meeting sellers around a bearish 200 SMA but holds above the shorter ones. Technical indicators remain flat, reflecting limited buying interest. An extension beyond the weekly high at 1.1927 could favor a continuation towards the 1.2000 figure.

Support levels: 1.1890 1.1840 1.1795

Resistance levels: 1.1930 1.1965 1.2000