EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics, market risk sentiment

- EUR/USD had a rather lacklustre trading action amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions on Monday.
- Concerns about US-China tensions benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some initial pressure.
- Better-than-expected German data, upbeat market mood extended support to the common currency.
The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses amid a quiet trading action on the first day of a new trading week. Concerns about worsening US-China relations extended some support to the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and led to some intraday weakness. The pair fell to one-week lows, around the 1.0870 region, but managed to find some support following the release of better-than-expected German IFO Survey, which showed that Business Climate Index improved to 79.5 in May from 74.2 previous. Adding to this, the IFO Expectations Index jumped to 80.1 during the reported month as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 75.0.
Moreover, the upbeat market mood provided some additional boost and led to a modest 45 pips intraday rebound. The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.0915, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. Meanwhile, the easing of lockdown restriction globally fueled hopes about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood, which drove flows away from the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair was last seen trading comfortably above the 1.0900 mark as market participants now look forward to the German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for June, which might influence the shared currency. The forward-looking gauge is expected to come in at -18.9 for the reported month, up from -23.4 recorded in May. Later during the early North American session, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index might also provide some impetus. Apart from this, any further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies will also contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness below mid-1.0800s before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.0800 mark, which is closely followed by support marked by the lower end of a multi-week-old trading range, around the 1.0775 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support levels might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.0700 mark. The momentum could further get extended and the pair seems more likely to head back towards retesting YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.0945-50 region, above which the pair is likely to move back towards challenging the trading range resistance, around 1.0975 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the key 1.10 psychological mark, en-route the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1015-20 region. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned hurdle will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then aim towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round-figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1040-50 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.