EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics, market risk sentiment

EUR/USD had a rather lacklustre trading action amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions on Monday.

Concerns about US-China tensions benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some initial pressure.

Better-than-expected German data, upbeat market mood extended support to the common currency.

The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses amid a quiet trading action on the first day of a new trading week. Concerns about worsening US-China relations extended some support to the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and led to some intraday weakness. The pair fell to one-week lows, around the 1.0870 region, but managed to find some support following the release of better-than-expected German IFO Survey, which showed that Business Climate Index improved to 79.5 in May from 74.2 previous. Adding to this, the IFO Expectations Index jumped to 80.1 during the reported month as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 75.0.

Moreover, the upbeat market mood provided some additional boost and led to a modest 45 pips intraday rebound. The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.0915, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. Meanwhile, the easing of lockdown restriction globally fueled hopes about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood, which drove flows away from the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The pair was last seen trading comfortably above the 1.0900 mark as market participants now look forward to the German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for June, which might influence the shared currency. The forward-looking gauge is expected to come in at -18.9 for the reported month, up from -23.4 recorded in May. Later during the early North American session, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index might also provide some impetus. Apart from this, any further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies will also contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness below mid-1.0800s before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.0800 mark, which is closely followed by support marked by the lower end of a multi-week-old trading range, around the 1.0775 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support levels might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.0700 mark. The momentum could further get extended and the pair seems more likely to head back towards retesting YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.0945-50 region, above which the pair is likely to move back towards challenging the trading range resistance, around 1.0975 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the key 1.10 psychological mark, en-route the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1015-20 region. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned hurdle will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then aim towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round-figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1040-50 region.