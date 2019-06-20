The USD weakens after the Fed opened doors for future interest rate cuts.

Bulls might struggle to make it through a six-month-old descending channel.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some dip-buying on Wednesday and recovered the previous session's dovish ECB-led slide to two-week lows. The US Dollar was on the defensive amid improving global risk sentiment - led by renewed optimism over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes and was seen as one of the key factors extending support to the major. The intraday positive momentum got an additional boost after the Fed, as was widely expected, signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged but acknowledged that uncertainties have increased and inflation pressure has receded. The central bank also ditched "patience" from its policy statement, rather said that it would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell below the 2.0% mark in reaction to the dovish commentary and exerted some downward pressure on the greenback. Meanwhile, the USD selloff remained limited, at least for the time being, as the updated economic projections - the so-called dot-plot signalled that the Fed is unlikely to cut before 2020.

The pair finally settled around 25-pips off daily lows, albeit regained fresh traction during the Asian session on Thursday and refreshed weekly tops amid some follow-through weakness surrounding the buck. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Euro-zone and hence, the USD price-dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Later during the early North-American session, the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, current account figures and the usual initial weekly jobless claims data from the US will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.

The pair is now looking to build on its momentum beyond 100-day SMA, above which bulls are likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1300 handle. Looking at a slightly broader technical picture, the pair remains well within a descending trend-channel formation extending from early-Jan. swing highs. Thus, any subsequent up-move seems more likely to be capped by the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.1325-30 region. Only a decisive break through the mentioned barrier might negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair further towards the 1.1400 round figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1225 horizontal level, closely followed by the 1.1200 handle now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness back below the said support levels might now signal the resumption of the bearish and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.1100 round figure mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.1100s.