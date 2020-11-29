EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1960

Thinned holiday’s trading fell short of interrupting the dollar’s selling.

The market’s positive mood is likely to continue in the upcoming days.

EUR/USD is technically bullish and could rally to a fresh yearly high beyond 1.2011.

The EUR/USD pair hit 1.1963 last Friday, its highest since September 1, when the pair reached 1.2011, the year’s high. The greenback remained under selling pressure in thinned holiday trading, while the shared currency found support on upbeat EU data, as the November Economic Sentiment Indicator printed at 87.6, better than the 86.5 expected. Equities closed in the green, reflecting a generally positive market’s mood.

This Monday, Germany will present the preliminary estimates of November inflation data, seen contracting by 0.7% MoM and down 0.2% when compared to a year earlier. The US will publish October Pending Home Sales, and minor regional business indexes.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair supports a bullish continuation, as the pair is comfortable above bullish moving averages. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, although the Momentum indicator has a limited upward strength while the RSI maintains its bullish slope near overbought readings. In the near-term, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair accelerated north above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which develops above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator is neutral within positive levels, while the RSI reached overbought readings, without signs of bullish exhaustion.

Support levels: 1.1920 1.1880 1.1840

Resistance levels: 1.2010 1.2050 1.2090