EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1960
- Thinned holiday’s trading fell short of interrupting the dollar’s selling.
- The market’s positive mood is likely to continue in the upcoming days.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish and could rally to a fresh yearly high beyond 1.2011.
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.1963 last Friday, its highest since September 1, when the pair reached 1.2011, the year’s high. The greenback remained under selling pressure in thinned holiday trading, while the shared currency found support on upbeat EU data, as the November Economic Sentiment Indicator printed at 87.6, better than the 86.5 expected. Equities closed in the green, reflecting a generally positive market’s mood.
This Monday, Germany will present the preliminary estimates of November inflation data, seen contracting by 0.7% MoM and down 0.2% when compared to a year earlier. The US will publish October Pending Home Sales, and minor regional business indexes.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair supports a bullish continuation, as the pair is comfortable above bullish moving averages. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, although the Momentum indicator has a limited upward strength while the RSI maintains its bullish slope near overbought readings. In the near-term, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair accelerated north above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which develops above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator is neutral within positive levels, while the RSI reached overbought readings, without signs of bullish exhaustion.
Support levels: 1.1920 1.1880 1.1840
Resistance levels: 1.2010 1.2050 1.2090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
