EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1984

Markit downwardly revised manufacturing output in Germany and Spain.

In the absence of a clear catalyst, investors choose to keep selling the dollar.

EUR/USD holds on to gains near the 1.2000 figure, ready to break higher.

The EUR/USD pair is trading near the psychological 1.20 level this Tuesday, amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The market keeps ignoring soft European data, and encouraging news related to coronavirus vaccines. Without a clear reason to go one way or the other, speculative interest chooses to bet against the greenback.

Markit published the final versions of the EU August Manufacturing PMIs, which were mixed. German index was downwardly revised to 52.2, while Spanish output resulted in 49.9, back into contraction territory. Better figures in France and Italy balanced the final Union’s number, which remained unchanged at 51.7. The EU unveil the preliminary estimate of August inflation, which was down to -0.2%, according to preliminary estimates.

During the upcoming Asian session, Markit will publish the final version of the August Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 53.6. The country will also release the ISM Manufacturing PMI for the same month, seen at 54.4 from 54.2 in July.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1980 price zone, finding buyers around the 1.1960 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is comfortably consolidating well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing further above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within overbought readings, with the Momentum retreating. Nevertheless and as the price holds on to daily highs, chances of a decline are limited.

Support levels: 1.1960 1.1920 1.1870

Resistance levels: 1.2010 1.2050 1.2095