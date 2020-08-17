EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1854

The market mood is sour at the beginning of the week, with equities struggling to advance.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar is exacerbating a wait-and-see stance.

EUR/USD is mildly bullish in the short-term but remains within familiar levels.

The EUR/USD pair is trading with modest gains this Monday, as the market keeps selling the greenback, but demand for high-yielding assets remains subdued. The week is starting in slow motion, with speculative interest concerned about economic growth amid the increasing number of global coronavirus cases. Over the weekend, the US reported fewer cases, just around 35,000 on Sunday, although the number is tricky amid the reduced number of tests.

Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, European indexes trade with modest gains, although US indexes are mixed. The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data this Monday, while the US will publish later today the August NAHB Housing Market Index, foreseen at 73 from 72 in July.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The pair is trading in the 1.1850 price zone, mildly bullish according to intraday readings. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA, provides dynamic support AT 1.1815, advancing above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have turned higher within positive levels, but lacking enough momentum and within familiar levels. The bullish potential will be clearer on a break above 1.1870, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 1.1815 1.1785 1.1740

Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1915 1.1950