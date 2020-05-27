EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0977

The shared currency found support in an EU Commission´s proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund.

The US will release Durable Goods Orders and the first Q1 GDP revision this Thursday.

EUR/USD has chances of extending its advance during the upcoming sessions.

The EUR/USD pair peaked this Wednesday at 1.1030, an almost two-month high, trimming intraday gains during US trading hours, to close the day little changed around 1.0980. The shared currency’s rally was triggered by the EU Commission that proposed a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Also, the next EU budget proposed by the organism will be worth €1.1 trillion and will include the coronavirus recovery fund, according to sources familiar with the matter. The upbeat mood dominated most of the European session, although concerns about tensions between the US and China partially overshadowed it during the US afternoon, as State Secretary Pompeo officially declared Hong Kong “no longer autonomous,” after China’s intervention.

Despite the swing in mood, US indexes managed to advance and settle near their highest in almost three months, although US Treasury yields edged marginally lower. The macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce, with no relevant data coming from the EU, while the US published the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May, which beat expectations by printing at -27 from -53 previously.

This Thursday, the EU will publish May’s Consumer Confidence, foreseen unchanged at -18.8 and the Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month, expected at 70.3. Germany will publish its preliminary estimates for May’s inflation, while the US will publish April Durable Goods Orders and the second estimate of Q1 GDP. The country will also unveil weekly unemployment claims and Pending Home Sales for April.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has lost its upward momentum but remains far from turning bearish. As long as the market’s mood remains positive, the dollar has little chances of posting a substantial recovery. From a technical point of view, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above a bullish 20 SMA, which provided intraday support. Technical indicators have turned lower after nearing overbought readings, rather indicating bulls paused than increasing selling interest.

Support levels: 1.0960 1.0925 1.0890

Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1050 1.1090