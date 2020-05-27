EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0977
- The shared currency found support in an EU Commission´s proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund.
- The US will release Durable Goods Orders and the first Q1 GDP revision this Thursday.
- EUR/USD has chances of extending its advance during the upcoming sessions.
The EUR/USD pair peaked this Wednesday at 1.1030, an almost two-month high, trimming intraday gains during US trading hours, to close the day little changed around 1.0980. The shared currency’s rally was triggered by the EU Commission that proposed a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Also, the next EU budget proposed by the organism will be worth €1.1 trillion and will include the coronavirus recovery fund, according to sources familiar with the matter. The upbeat mood dominated most of the European session, although concerns about tensions between the US and China partially overshadowed it during the US afternoon, as State Secretary Pompeo officially declared Hong Kong “no longer autonomous,” after China’s intervention.
Despite the swing in mood, US indexes managed to advance and settle near their highest in almost three months, although US Treasury yields edged marginally lower. The macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce, with no relevant data coming from the EU, while the US published the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May, which beat expectations by printing at -27 from -53 previously.
This Thursday, the EU will publish May’s Consumer Confidence, foreseen unchanged at -18.8 and the Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month, expected at 70.3. Germany will publish its preliminary estimates for May’s inflation, while the US will publish April Durable Goods Orders and the second estimate of Q1 GDP. The country will also unveil weekly unemployment claims and Pending Home Sales for April.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has lost its upward momentum but remains far from turning bearish. As long as the market’s mood remains positive, the dollar has little chances of posting a substantial recovery. From a technical point of view, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above a bullish 20 SMA, which provided intraday support. Technical indicators have turned lower after nearing overbought readings, rather indicating bulls paused than increasing selling interest.
Support levels: 1.0960 1.0925 1.0890
Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1050 1.1090
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.