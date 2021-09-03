EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls pause near ascending channel resistance, NFP awaited

A combination of supporting factors pushed EUR/USD to one-month tops on Friday.

Hawkish comments from ECB officials continued acting as a tailwind for the euro.

Sustained USD selling bias remained supportive of Friday’s release of the NFP report.

The EUR/USD pair prolonged its two-week-old uptrend and climbed to near one-month tops during the Asian session on Friday. This marked the sixth consecutive day of a positive move – also the tenth in the previous eleven – and was supported by a combination of factors. The recent hawkish comments from a host of European Central Bank policymakers continued acting as a tailwind for the shared currency. This, along with sustained US dollar selling bias, provided an additional boost to the major and remained supportive of the ongoing positive move.

The greenback added to its recent losses triggered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments last Friday, indicating that the US central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates. Moreover, the risks associated with the fast-spreading Delta variant might have forced investors to push back the likely timing for an imminent taper announcement. The speculations were fueled by Wednesday's ADP report, which showed that the US private-sector employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August and raised doubts about the US labour market recovery.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will wait for a longer period before rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus was evident from a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped back below the 1.30% threshold. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback and continued driving the pair higher. The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from Thursday's release of slightly better US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase as market participants now look forward to the US monthly jobs data for a fresh directional impetus. The closely-watched NFP report is expected to show that the US economy added 750K new jobs in August and the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.2% from the 5.4% previous. Given that the Fed has made labour market recovery a condition for policy tightening, a stronger reading could revive hopes for an earlier tapering and trigger some USD short-covering. Nevertheless, the crucial data should infuse some volatility in the FX market on the last trading day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong move up assisted the pair to break through a short-term descending trend-line resistance extending from late June swing highs. The momentum, however, stalled near the top boundary of an upward sloping channel, around the 1.1890 region. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1900 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair further towards the 1.1940 supply zone. The upward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.1975 region before bulls aim to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently near the 1.1840-35 region. A convincing break below could accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1800-1.1790 area, which should now act as a strong base for the major. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1755-50 region, below which the pair could slide further to the 1.1700 mark. The pair might eventually drop back to challenge YTD lows, around the 1.1665 region touched on August 20.