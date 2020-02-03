EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1063

Markit Manufacturing PMI revised higher in the EU and the US in January.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI bounced above 50 in January triggered dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD short-term neutral, holding above a critical support level at 1.0980.

The start of the week saw the greenback recovering its bullish tone, appreciating against most major rivals on the back of stronger than expected US data. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1035 bouncing from the level to settle around 1.1060, after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI resulted in 50.9 in January, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, while December index was upwardly revised from 47.2 to 47.8. The Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same period also beat the market’s expectations printing at 51.9. Earlier in the day, the final versions of the EU Markit Manufacturing PMI were revised higher from their preliminary estimates with the German index resulting in 45.3 and the Union’s index printing at 47.9.

Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak continue to affect markets. Chinese stocks plummeted after the long holiday and the government took some measures to stabilize markets. The sentiment improved modestly after WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros, reiterated that there’s no need for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade. There won’t be relevant releases from the EU and the US this Tuesday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, after meeting buyers around the 23.6% retracement of the same slide. The pair has lost its bullish potential, according to the 4-hour chart, but the downside remains limited. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators have eased from overbought levels but later stabilized within positive levels, while the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope around the mentioned daily low and the mentioned Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 1.1035 1.1005 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.110 1.1145 1.1190