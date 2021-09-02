EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls on pause after another batch of mixed US employment data

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1841

Lower government bond yields reflect increasing demand for safety.

US employment-related data was encouraging but failed to impress.

EUR/USD may lose its bullish stance if it breaks below 1.1820.

The EUR/USD pair consolidated gains around the 1.1850 mark through the first half of the day, as investors awaited US employment-related figures ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday. Generally speaking, the market’s sentiment is sour. European equities struggle around their opening levels, although US futures are up. On the other hand, government bonds are on demand, sending yields lower.

The pair was barely affected by US data. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 27 printed at 340K, better than anticipated. Nonfarm Productivity came in at 2.1% in Q2, missing expectations, while Unit Labor Cost in the same period improved to 1.3%. Also, Challenger Job Cuts were down 17% in August to 15,732, the lowest since June 1997. Finally, the Goods Trade Balance deficit expanded to $-87.8 billion in July.

Earlier in the day, the EU published the July Producer Price Index, which rose 2.3% MoM AND 12.1% YoY, beating expectations. The US will publish later in the day July Factory Orders, foreseen up 0.3%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair keeps firming up above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 1.1908 and the year low at 1.1663, at 1.1820, the immediate support level. The near-term picture indicates that bulls may be losing interest. In the 4-hour chart, the pair keeps developing above a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator eases within positive levels, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 63. As long as the pair remains above the mentioned Fibonacci support level, chances for a steeper decline are limited.

Support levels: 1.1820 1.1785 1.1750

Resistance levels: 1.1865 1.1910 1.1950