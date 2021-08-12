The EUR/USD pair retains its neutral stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has spent the day hovering around a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages head lower, far above the current level. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator advances above its midline, while the RSI indicator remains flat at around 42. Bulls may have some chances on a break above 1.1750, but at this point, bears retain control of the pair.

Data coming from the EU failed to impress, as June Industrial Production in the Union was down by 0.3% seasonally adjusted, missing the market’s expectations. On Friday, the Union will release the June Trade Balance, while the US will publish the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 81.2, unchanged from July’s outcome.

The EUR/USD pair ended Thursday pretty much unchanged in the 1.1740 price zone, as the greenback gave up the modest gains achieved at the beginning of the American session, following the release of the July Producer Price Index , which was up 7.8% YoY, above the market’s expectations. The number brought back to the spotlight heating US inflation, weighing on equities and spurring demand for safety.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.