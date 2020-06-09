EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1295
- German data missed the market’s expectations, EU Q1 GDP at -3.6%.
- Speculative interest turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.
- EUR/USD still finding buyers on dips, but cautious caps the upside.
The EUR/USD pair has suffered some mild selling pressure this Tuesday, as high-yielding assets are in retreat mode. The pair fell to 1.1240 a fresh weekly low during the European morning, although it managed to recover towards the current 1.1300 area ahead of Wall Street’s opening, as local share markets pared their early slump. There has been no particular reason for the decline but probably some profit-taking ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy, to be announced this Wednesday.
As expected, German data reflected the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, as the Trade Balance posted a surplus of €3.2B below expected, with exports falling by 24% and imports collapsing by 16.5%. The EU published the final version of the Q1 GDP, which was slightly better than initially estimated, printing at -3.6%, still a steep contraction. The US published the NFIB Business Optimism Index, which came in at 94.4 in May, beating the market’s expectations. Over the next few hours, the country will publish the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for June, and April Wholesales Inventories.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to recover beyond the 1.1300, with the bullish potential limited according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is around its 20 SMA, which maintains its bullish slope, while technical indicators are bouncing from daily lows, although without enough strength to support another leg higher. The level to watch is 1.1310, as only above the level, the risk could turn to the upside.
Support levels: 1.1260 1.1220 1.1180
Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1345 1.1390
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening
GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.