EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1295

German data missed the market’s expectations, EU Q1 GDP at -3.6%.

Speculative interest turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

EUR/USD still finding buyers on dips, but cautious caps the upside.

The EUR/USD pair has suffered some mild selling pressure this Tuesday, as high-yielding assets are in retreat mode. The pair fell to 1.1240 a fresh weekly low during the European morning, although it managed to recover towards the current 1.1300 area ahead of Wall Street’s opening, as local share markets pared their early slump. There has been no particular reason for the decline but probably some profit-taking ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy, to be announced this Wednesday.

As expected, German data reflected the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, as the Trade Balance posted a surplus of €3.2B below expected, with exports falling by 24% and imports collapsing by 16.5%. The EU published the final version of the Q1 GDP, which was slightly better than initially estimated, printing at -3.6%, still a steep contraction. The US published the NFIB Business Optimism Index, which came in at 94.4 in May, beating the market’s expectations. Over the next few hours, the country will publish the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for June, and April Wholesales Inventories.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is struggling to recover beyond the 1.1300, with the bullish potential limited according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is around its 20 SMA, which maintains its bullish slope, while technical indicators are bouncing from daily lows, although without enough strength to support another leg higher. The level to watch is 1.1310, as only above the level, the risk could turn to the upside.

Support levels: 1.1260 1.1220 1.1180

Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1345 1.1390