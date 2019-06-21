EUR/USD forecast: Bulls need to take out descending channel resistances, Euro-zone PMIs in focus

The post-FOMC USD selling pressure continued boosting the pair on Thursday.

Dovish ECB expectations now seemed to keep a lid on ay strong follow-through.

Friday’s Euro-zone/US PMI prints will now be eyed for a fresh trading impetus.

The post-FOMC US Dollar bearish bias remained a key theme in the FX market and assisted the EUR/USD pair to continue scaling higher on Thursday. The greenback selling remained unabated following the disappointing release of Philly Fed manufacturing index, which fell sharply to 0.3 in June from 16.6 previous and was worse than 11.0 expected. Conversely, the US initial weekly jobless claims came in better-than-expected and dropped by 6K to 216K for the week ended June 14, though did little impress the USD bulls.

The pair jumped to over one-week tops but struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1300 round figure mark amid expectations that the ECB is looking to the possibility of lower interest rate or restart the QE program. The pair retreated around 25-pips from daily tops, still ended the day with strong gains and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session ahead of a busy economic calendar on Friday.

The key focus will be on the preliminary German and Euro-zone PMI prints for June, which if shows a further deterioration sill reinforce a more dovish shirt by the ECB and trigger some fresh selling around the shared currency. Later during the early North-American session, the release of flash manufacturing PMI, followed by existing home sales data from the US will influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate toward producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last trading day of the week.

From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge back above the 100-day SMA support prospects for further near-term appreciating move, albeit any subsequent up-move seems more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.1330 region. The mentioned barrier marks the top end of a six-month-old descending trend-channel, which if cleared decisively should prompt some aggressive short-covering move and pave the way for an extension of the positive momentum. The up-move could then get extended towards reclaiming the 1.1400 round figure mark before the pair eventually aims to test March swing high resistance near mid-1.1400s.

On the flip side, 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1260 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which is followed by the 1.1225-20 intermediate support ahead of the 1.1200 handle. Sustained weakness back below the said support levels would signal the resumption of the bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.1100 round figure mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.1100s.