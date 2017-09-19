EUR/USD Forecast: bulls need to retake 1.2030

The common currency trades with a firmer tone this Tuesday, having advanced up to 1.2005 against the greenback, yet unable to sustain gains beyond the level at the beginning of the day. The German ZEW survey gave the pair some support, however, as economic sentiment in the country surged to 17 from previous also well above expectations of 12.5, whilst the assessment of the current situation also improved, with the index at 87.9 from previous 86.7. For the whole EU, sentiment improved by less than expected, as the index came in at 31.7, up from previous 29.3, but below the expected 32.4.

Later today, the US will release housing data for August, which has lately been disappointing, although market's attention will keep on centering in the Fed's monetary policy decision, to be unveiled this Wednesday.

In the meantime, the pair holds a handful of pips below the mentioned high, with a limited upward potential according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as despite the price holds above all of its moving averages, technical indicators have lost upward strength within positive territory. As mentioned on previous updates, the pair would need to advance through the next resistance, in the 1.2030 region to gather enough upward momentum to extend its advance, with the next intraday resistances at 1.207 and 1.2101, this last, January 2015 monthly high.

An immediate support comes at the 1.1950 region, followed by 1.1910. Below this last, 1.1870 is the next probable bearish target, should the dollar turn intraday bullish.

View live chart of the EUR/USD