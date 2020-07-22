- The shared currency remained supported by the EU recovery fund agreement.
- A broad-based USD sell-off provided an additional boost to the EUR/USD major.
- Slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts warrant caution for bulls.
The European Union leaders finally agreed on an unprecedented stimulus package worth €750 billion – aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies. The pandemic recovery fund comprised of €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans. The initial market reaction turned out to be muted as the optimism has been flowing into the common currency over the past few weeks. However, the emergence of some aggressive US dollar selling bias assisted the EUR/USD pair to catch some strong bids and surge past the key 1.1500 psychological mark for the first time since February 2019.
The USD remained depressed amid worries that the second wave of the coronavirus infections in the US could delay the economic recovery. The greenback was further undermined by concern that Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on the next round of US economic stimulus measures. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious disease boosted investors' confidence, which further dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and remained supportive of the strong move up.
The pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and climbed to the highest level since January 2019 during the Asian session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. From the US, the second-tier release of Existing Home Sales data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. The focus will remain on developments surrounding a $3 trillion relief bill, which was passed by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives two months ago and has largely been ignored by the Republican-majority Senate.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond the previous YTD tops and a subsequent positive move support prospects for additional gains. However, oscillators on hourly/daily charts are already flashing overbought conditions and warrant some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to move beyond 2019 swing highs, around the 1.1570 region, and reclaim the 1.1600 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2555-1.0636 downfall and might keep a lid on the ongoing upward trajectory.
On the flip side, the 1.1500-1.1495 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further profit-taking slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.1430 horizontal support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.