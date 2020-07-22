The shared currency remained supported by the EU recovery fund agreement.

A broad-based USD sell-off provided an additional boost to the EUR/USD major.

Slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts warrant caution for bulls.

The European Union leaders finally agreed on an unprecedented stimulus package worth €750 billion – aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies. The pandemic recovery fund comprised of €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans. The initial market reaction turned out to be muted as the optimism has been flowing into the common currency over the past few weeks. However, the emergence of some aggressive US dollar selling bias assisted the EUR/USD pair to catch some strong bids and surge past the key 1.1500 psychological mark for the first time since February 2019.

The USD remained depressed amid worries that the second wave of the coronavirus infections in the US could delay the economic recovery. The greenback was further undermined by concern that Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on the next round of US economic stimulus measures. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious disease boosted investors' confidence, which further dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and remained supportive of the strong move up.

The pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and climbed to the highest level since January 2019 during the Asian session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. From the US, the second-tier release of Existing Home Sales data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. The focus will remain on developments surrounding a $3 trillion relief bill, which was passed by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives two months ago and has largely been ignored by the Republican-majority Senate.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond the previous YTD tops and a subsequent positive move support prospects for additional gains. However, oscillators on hourly/daily charts are already flashing overbought conditions and warrant some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to move beyond 2019 swing highs, around the 1.1570 region, and reclaim the 1.1600 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2555-1.0636 downfall and might keep a lid on the ongoing upward trajectory.

On the flip side, the 1.1500-1.1495 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further profit-taking slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.1430 horizontal support.