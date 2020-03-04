EUR/USD witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from 200-DMA on Tuesday.

The Fed delivered an emergency rate cut of 50bps and weighed heavily on the USD.

Bulls struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.1200 mark.

The EUR/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to sub-1.1100 levels and rallied back closer to YTD tops amid some aggressive US dollar selling during the second half of Tuesday's trading action. The greenback failed to preserve its early modest recovery gains, rather came under some intense selling pressure and plunged to near two-month lows after the Fed delivered an emergency rate cut of 50bps.

The move comes just two weeks ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 18 and was implemented to cushion the potential impact from the spread of coronavirus on the economy. In the press conference that followed the statement, the Fed Chairman Jerome Powel said that the fundamental of the US economy remained strong but the coronavirus outbreak posed evolving risks to the outlook.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year government bond broke the 1% handle to a new record low. The combination of factors led to strong 120 pips intraday upsurge, albeit bulls struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The pair finally settled around 45 pips off daily swing high and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone PMI prints for some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic releases – ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the intraday move beyond a one-year-old descending trend-channel suggests that the recent bullish run might have already started losing. This coupled with slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart support prospects for some long-unwinding trade. Hence, some near-term fall, back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA near the 1.1100 mark, now looks a distinct possibility. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should remain limited near 100-day SMA support near the 1.1055 region.

On the flip side, the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.1180 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2556-1.0778 downfall, around the 1.1200 mark, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair then might aim towards the 1.1240-50 supply zone en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.1275-80 region.