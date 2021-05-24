EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2209
- Market players await Fed’s speakers for hints on future tightening.
- A holiday in several European countries and Canada keeps the calendar empty.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish, but it lacks momentum at the time being.
The EUR/USD pair regained the 1.2200 level and hit a daily high of 1.2218, trading nearby ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The greenback seesaws between gains and losses in a quiet start to the week, as several European countries celebrate bank holidays, as well as Canada. The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer, and the focus remains on US inflationary pressures and their possible effects on the current Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy.
By the end of the previous week, some Federal Reserve officials suggested that it may be time to discuss tightening. This Monday, Brainard, Bostic and George from the Fed are scheduled to give speeches at separate events. Their words may impact currencies in the absence of other relevant news. Data wise, the US will publish the April Chicago Fed National Activity Index, previously at 1.71.
Meanwhile, stocks post modest gains, while government bond yields hover around their Friday’s closing levels. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note currently stands at 1.61%, weighing on the greenback.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2210, mildly bullish in the near-term. Limited volumes are patent across the board and suggest little action for the rest of the day unless sudden movements in government bond yields. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is advancing above a flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators have crossed their midlines into positive levels maintaining upward slopes but lacking momentum. The pair has better chances of rallying on a break of the 1.2245 level, this month´s high.
Support levels: 1.2180 1.2140 1.2095
Resistance levels: 1.2245 1.2290 1.2330
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
