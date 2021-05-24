EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2209

Market players await Fed’s speakers for hints on future tightening.

A holiday in several European countries and Canada keeps the calendar empty.

EUR/USD is technically bullish, but it lacks momentum at the time being.

The EUR/USD pair regained the 1.2200 level and hit a daily high of 1.2218, trading nearby ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The greenback seesaws between gains and losses in a quiet start to the week, as several European countries celebrate bank holidays, as well as Canada. The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer, and the focus remains on US inflationary pressures and their possible effects on the current Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

By the end of the previous week, some Federal Reserve officials suggested that it may be time to discuss tightening. This Monday, Brainard, Bostic and George from the Fed are scheduled to give speeches at separate events. Their words may impact currencies in the absence of other relevant news. Data wise, the US will publish the April Chicago Fed National Activity Index, previously at 1.71.

Meanwhile, stocks post modest gains, while government bond yields hover around their Friday’s closing levels. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note currently stands at 1.61%, weighing on the greenback.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2210, mildly bullish in the near-term. Limited volumes are patent across the board and suggest little action for the rest of the day unless sudden movements in government bond yields. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is advancing above a flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators have crossed their midlines into positive levels maintaining upward slopes but lacking momentum. The pair has better chances of rallying on a break of the 1.2245 level, this month´s high.

Support levels: 1.2180 1.2140 1.2095

Resistance levels: 1.2245 1.2290 1.2330