EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2159

Market players maintain the focus on Brexit-related headlines.

Fresh lockdowns in the Union put a cap on EUR’s gains.

EUR/USD is holding on to gains triggered by risk appetite.

The shared currency benefited from Brexit headlines, with EUR/USD gapping higher at the weekly opening and reaching a daily high of 1.2170 during the London session. Brexit-related headlines keep coming, and despite differences persist, it seems that the UK and the EU won’t give up on reaching a post-Brexit trade deal.

So far, investors remain optimistic, with the good mood also underpinned by hopes for a US stimulus package, although no fresh news came from that front. Anyway, US equities are poised to open sharply higher, a sign that the positive sentiment persists heading into the US opening. News that several European countries are imposing fresh lockdowns to prevent the coronavirus contagions put a cap on EUR’s gains.

The EU published October Industrial Production, which came in batter than anticipated, up by 2.1% in the month. The yearly figure came in at -3.8%, better than the -4.4% expected. The US won’t publish relevant data this Monday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, with limited bullish momentum in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA is flat around 1.2120. Technical indicators remain near their daily highs but lost their strength and slowly turned south. The bullish case will be firmer on a break above the 1.2180 area, as this year’s high stands at 1.2177.

Support levels: 1.2125 1.2080 1.2035

Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2230 1.2280