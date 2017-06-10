EUR/USD Forecast: bulls managed to defend 1.1670 support, for the time being
The EUR/USD pair started a new trading week on a slightly positive note and built on Friday's modest recovery move from 7-week lows, supported by a minor greenback retracement on resurgence of North Korean risk. Further upside, however, remained capped amid growing Fed rate hike expectations, despite Friday's mixed US monthly jobs data. The hurricane-ridden employment report showed an unexpected decline in job creation for the first time in seven years but was largely negated by stronger wage growth and reaffirmed the case for a December Fed rate hike action.
Market participants now look forward to the release of German industrial production data and Euro-zone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for some short-term trading impetus amid holiday thinned liquidity conditions, with the US markets closed on Monday in observance Columbus Day.
From a technical perspective, the pair has managed to rebound from its immediate strong support near the 1.1670 region marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0341-1.2092 YTD up-move. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break below the mentioned support before positioning for the pair’s next leg of downfall. Below 1.1670 level, a fresh wave of selling pressure is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 1.1600 mark and the bearish trajectory could further get extended towards an intermediate horizontal support near mid-1.1500s en-route the key 1.15 psychological mark.
Conversely, a follow through recovery beyond 1.1750-60 area might trigger a short-covering bounce towards the 1.1800 handle. Any follow through up-move beyond the said handle might continue to confront fresh supply at 50-day SMA support break-point, now turned important hurdle, near the 1.1830-40 region.
