EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2213
- Market players are waiting for the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
- Government bond yields advance, spurring intraday demand for the dollar.
- EUR/USD has quickly bounced from sub-1.2200, reflecting bulls’ dominance.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.2245 this Wednesday, retreating from the level to currently trade in the 1.2210 price zone. The dollar strengthened on the back of plummeting equities and gains among government bond yields ahead of the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The German 10-year bund yields climb to the highest in two years, while the US 10-year Treasury note peaked at 1.67%.
Earlier today, the EU published the final reading of April inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index was up by 1.6% YoY as expected, although the core reading contracted to 0.7% from 0.8% previously. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, but as said, the US Federal Reserve will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, in where officers repeated their cautious approach to monetary policy.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has bounced from a daily low at 1.2188 and quickly returned above the 1.2200 threshold, signaling that bulls are still in control of the pair, although with an eye on yields. The 4-hour chart favors another leg north, as the pair keeps developing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north well above the longer ones. Technical indicators have lost directional strength, consolidating near overbought readings and without signs of turning lower. The pair will likely accelerate its advance on a break above the mentioned daily high.
Support levels: 1.2180 1.2140 1.2095
Resistance levels: 1.2245 1.2290 1.2330
