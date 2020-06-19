EUR/USD remained depressed for the third straight session on Thursday amid stronger USD.

Fresh coronavirus jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and kept exerting some pressure.

The pair showed resilience below 1.1200 mark, warranting some caution for bearish traders.

The EUR/USD pair edged lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to two-week lows, below the 1.1200 mark amid some follow-through US dollar strength. Concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases overshadowed the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. Adding to this, geopolitical tensions in Asia further took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, continued driving safe-haven flows and benefitted the greenback.

The USD maintained its positive tone following the release of mixed US economic data. According to the US Department of Labor (DOL), 1.508 million American applied for unemployment-related benefits during the week ended June 13 as against 1.3 million expected. Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index recorded the first positive reading since February and jumped to 27.5 for June as against consensus estimates pointing to a rebound to -23 from -43.1 previous.

The pair, however, showed some resilience at lower levels and finally settled around 20 pips off daily through. A modest uptick in the Asian stock markets assisted the pair to hold steady above the 1.1200 level through the early part of Friday's trading action. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the key EU economic summit, where leaders of the 27 member states will try to narrow their differences over the coronavirus economic recovery plan. The fact that markets have already factored in a deal, the incoming headlines might fail to provide any fresh impetus to the shared currency.

Later during the US session, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during a panel discussion might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in driving the pair's momentum on the last trading day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight fall below the 1.1200 mark might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Some follow-through selling below the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0775-1.1423 positive move, around the 1.1175 region, will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide towards the 1.1135-30 support zone en-route the 1.1100 mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1025-20 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1235-40 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round-figure mark. This is closely followed by the 1.1325 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned barriers has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.1400 mark. Any subsequent positive move might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.