EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls looking to seize back control near 1.2200 mark, German CPI eyed

EUR/USD bounced around 60 pips from near two-week tops touched earlier on Friday.

A combination of factors undermined the USD and remained supportive of the rebound.

Investors now look forward to the flash German CPI report for some trading opportunities.

The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, recovering around 60 pips from near two-week lows. The good two-way price swing was exclusively sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. Reports that US President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022 fueled optimism over the economic recovery and stoked worries about rising inflationary pressures. This, in turn, raised speculations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later, which acted as a tailwind for the greenback and prompted some intraday selling around the major.

The intraday USD buying picked up pace following the release of stronger than expected inflation data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – jumped to 3.1% YoY in April. This was considerably above the central bank's 2% target and validated the higher inflation narrative. That said, investors seem aligned with the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that any spike in inflation will be transitory. This was reinforced by an intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback and helped limit losses for the major.

Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment further undermined the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to rebound swiftly from the 1.2135-30 area. The pair, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and was seen oscillating in a range through the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the flash German consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. Given that markets in Britain and the United States are closed for a holiday, relatively thin liquidity conditions might hold investors from placing aggressive bets and force the pair to prolong its subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week.

Short-term Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might confront resistance near the 1.2230-35 region ahead of mid-1.2200s and monthly swing highs, around the 1.2265 area. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent strong positive momentum. This should allow bulls to push the pair further beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark and aim to retest YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.

On the flip side, Friday’s swing low, around the 1.2135-30 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2065-60 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark.