EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls looking to seize back control near 1.2200 mark, German CPI eyed

- EUR/USD bounced around 60 pips from near two-week tops touched earlier on Friday.
- A combination of factors undermined the USD and remained supportive of the rebound.
- Investors now look forward to the flash German CPI report for some trading opportunities.
The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, recovering around 60 pips from near two-week lows. The good two-way price swing was exclusively sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. Reports that US President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022 fueled optimism over the economic recovery and stoked worries about rising inflationary pressures. This, in turn, raised speculations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later, which acted as a tailwind for the greenback and prompted some intraday selling around the major.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace following the release of stronger than expected inflation data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – jumped to 3.1% YoY in April. This was considerably above the central bank's 2% target and validated the higher inflation narrative. That said, investors seem aligned with the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that any spike in inflation will be transitory. This was reinforced by an intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback and helped limit losses for the major.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment further undermined the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to rebound swiftly from the 1.2135-30 area. The pair, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and was seen oscillating in a range through the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the flash German consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. Given that markets in Britain and the United States are closed for a holiday, relatively thin liquidity conditions might hold investors from placing aggressive bets and force the pair to prolong its subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week.
Short-term Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might confront resistance near the 1.2230-35 region ahead of mid-1.2200s and monthly swing highs, around the 1.2265 area. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent strong positive momentum. This should allow bulls to push the pair further beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark and aim to retest YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.
On the flip side, Friday’s swing low, around the 1.2135-30 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2065-60 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.22 on USD pullback, German HICP inflation eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s losses even as bulls step back from intraday top. Off in US, stimulus hopes propel risk-on mood, drag DXY. Risk catalysts will be on the driver’s seat amid long weekend in the US, the UK.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs near 1.4200 amid growth optimism, USD retreats
GBP/USD extends the weekly gains, retests multi-month high near 1.4200. Lower US Treasury yields weigh on the demand for the US dollar. Upbeat economic outlook keeps the pound on the front foot.
Gold bulls take control at the start of the week
Gold (XAU/USD) has started out the week on the bid, travelling from a low of $1,902.62 to a high of $1,908.80, near 0.2% higher putting the bulls firmly on course for a higher high for the sessions ahead in accordance with the following technical analysis ...
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by the attorney-client privilege.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.