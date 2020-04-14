- EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Monday amid reviving safe-haven demand for the USD.
- Signs that the virus outbreak may be peaking in European hotspots extended some support.
- Fresh USD weakness helped regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on last week's positive move and witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week. The global risk sentiment took a hit after China reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks and fueled fears about the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak. This eventually raised concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and dented investors’ appetite for riskier assets. The same was evident from a fresh leg down in the global equity markets, which benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and exerted some pressure.
The pair retreated around 75 pips from daily tops and slipped below the 1.0900 round-figure mark, albeit managed to find some support at lower levels. The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, rather met with some fresh supply and was seen as one of the key factors that helped limit any meaningful downside for the major. The shared currency was further supported by some encouraging signs from the European hotspots, Spain and Italy, where the number of new cases and the death toll have been decreasing. The USD remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Tuesday and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by strong gains in the US equity futures, prompted some fresh USD selling and pushed the pair back closer to near two-week tops set in the previous session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and eventually contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.0965-70 confluence region before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The mentioned barrier comprises of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0638-1.1147 recent positive move, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair then might accelerate the move up towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark before eventually aiming to challenge the next major hurdle near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1055-60 region.
On the flip side, dips towards the 1.0900-1.0890 region might continue to attract some buying interest. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further towards an intermediate support near the 1.0850-30 region en-route the 1.0800 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.0770-75 support zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.209, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism
GBP/USD has been on the rise amid the PM's discharge from hospital and dollar weakness. Concerns about the government's handling of the crisis and the extended lockdown may weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to levels just below the $1710 region and spiked to fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.
WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside
WTI trims early-day gains, nears seven-day low. Buyers will look for entry beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers can aim for three-week-old horizontal support for fresh declines.