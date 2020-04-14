EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Monday amid reviving safe-haven demand for the USD.

Signs that the virus outbreak may be peaking in European hotspots extended some support.

Fresh USD weakness helped regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on last week's positive move and witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week. The global risk sentiment took a hit after China reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks and fueled fears about the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak. This eventually raised concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and dented investors’ appetite for riskier assets. The same was evident from a fresh leg down in the global equity markets, which benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and exerted some pressure.

The pair retreated around 75 pips from daily tops and slipped below the 1.0900 round-figure mark, albeit managed to find some support at lower levels. The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, rather met with some fresh supply and was seen as one of the key factors that helped limit any meaningful downside for the major. The shared currency was further supported by some encouraging signs from the European hotspots, Spain and Italy, where the number of new cases and the death toll have been decreasing. The USD remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Tuesday and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction.

A turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by strong gains in the US equity futures, prompted some fresh USD selling and pushed the pair back closer to near two-week tops set in the previous session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and eventually contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.0965-70 confluence region before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

The mentioned barrier comprises of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0638-1.1147 recent positive move, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair then might accelerate the move up towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark before eventually aiming to challenge the next major hurdle near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1055-60 region.

On the flip side, dips towards the 1.0900-1.0890 region might continue to attract some buying interest. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further towards an intermediate support near the 1.0850-30 region en-route the 1.0800 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.0770-75 support zone.