EUR/USD had some good two-way price moved on Friday, albeit lacked any firm direction.

The German court ruling on ECB stimulus program held the euro bulls on the defensive.

Negative Fed rate speculations, awful NFP undermined the USD and remained supportive.

The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the last trading day of the week. The US dollar remained depressed amid speculations that the Fed might push rates below zero. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world, which coupled with easing tensions between China and the United States continued boosting investors' confidence. It is worth recalling that top US and Chinese trade representatives said that the Phase 1 deal remained on track despite a spat over the origin of the coronavirus. The risk-on mood further dented the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and extended some support to the major.

On the economic data front, the US monthly employment details showed that the economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%. The data illustrated the severity of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, albeit failed to provide any meaningful impetus. The pair managed to hold its neck above the 1.0800 round-figure mark and gained some intraday positive traction. The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and fizzled out rather quickly amid worries about the ECB's bond-purchase program, especially after the top German court ruling last week. The pair retreated around 40 pips from multi-day tops and ended nearly unchanged for the day, forming a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart.

The easing of lockdown restrictions remained supportive of the improving global risk sentiment and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Monday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum and assist market participants to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, last week’s rebound from a descending trend-line resistance breakpoint now turned support, and a subsequent move beyond mid-1.0800s favours bullish traders. Hence, some follow-through move up, towards reclaiming the 1.0900 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility. A convincing break through the mentioned level might negate any near-term bearish bias and accelerate the momentum further towards the 1.0975 supply zone en-route the key 1.10 psychological mark. The pair might then head back towards challenging monthly tops, around the 1.1020 region, which nears the very important 200-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the 1.0800 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the mentioned resistance-turned-support, currently near the 1.0760 region, which if broken might negate any near-term positive bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide further towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.