EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1442

Encouraging results from the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus

EU leaders continue to discuss a recovery fund of €750B with €390 in grants.

EUR/USD retreated after testing a critical resistance level, but the upside remains favored.

Trading around the FX board was mostly choppy at the beginning of the week, amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and mixed news related to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The number of new contagions continues on the rise globally, fueling fears of a steeper economic downturn still ahead. However, news showed that the Oxford/ AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine had produced a strong immune response in a large, early-stage human trial, introducing some optimism in a dull market. The EUR/USD pair extended its latest advance to 1.1467, it’s second-best high for the year, now trading near the level as a new day begins.

Meanwhile, EU leaders continue to discuss the recovery fund. Talks extended throughout the weekend after EU summit chairman, Charles Michel, said the fund could contain 390 billion euros in grants, which somehow, seems to have convinced hardliners.

As said, the macroeconomic calendar has little to offer, although European data missed the market’s expectations. Germany published the June Producer Price Index, which was down by 1.8% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. The EU released the May Current Account, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €7.95 B, well below expected. This Tuesday, the EU won’t publish relevant data, while the US will just unveil the June Chicago Fed National Activity Index, previously at 2.61.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair holds on to modest intraday gains, having met buyers around 1.1400 on an intraday slide. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart indicate that bulls remain in control, as the dip below the 20 SMA was quickly reverted, although the moving average is losing bullish strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their bullish strength but remain within positive levels. The pair tested the critical 1.1460 price zone, the area to beat to see the pair accelerating north towards fresh yearly highs.

Support levels: 1.1405 1.1370 1.1340

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1540