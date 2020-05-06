The shared currency slumps on Tuesday following the German court ruling on ECB stimulus program.

EUR/USD dropped to near one-week lows and was further pressured by a pickup in the USD demand.

The pair remained on the defensive on Wednesday amid a US-China spat over the origin of the virus.

The shared currency weakened across the board on Tuesday after the top German court ruled that the ECB's bond purchases did not respect the principle of proportionality. Germany's constitutional court further added that the stimulus program was partly in conflict with the country’s law and that the ECB exceeded the monetary policy mandate. The court decision fueled worries over Germany's participation in the stimulus program aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus and triggered a selloff in the European bond markets. The spillover effect weighed heavily on the euro and turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the EUR/USD pair for the second straight session.

The pair dropped to near one-week lows and was further pressured by some renewed US dollar buying interest. Against the backdrop of concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a US-China spat over the origin of the virus continued underpinning the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. Meanwhile, economic data released on Tuesday showed the EU Produce Price Index contracted 1.5% MoM and fell 2.8% on a yearly basis. From the US, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plunged to a record low level of 41.8 in April. Given that the focus remains on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, the data did little to influence the pair's intraday momentum.

The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and was seen consolidating the losses, below mid-1.0800s through the Asian session on Wednesday. Despite the latest optimism over the re-opening of economic in some parts of the world, investors remained cautious amid fears about the second wave of a spike in the virus infections. This comes on the back of the US President Donald Trump's threat of fresh tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation to its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak at the early stage and continued weighing on investors' sentiment. Market participants will closely monitor Chinese reaction to the US accusations, which might play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and infuse some volatility in the FX market.

Wednesday's economic docket features the release of the final Eurozone Services PMI prints for April and will be followed by the release of the ADP report on the US private sector employment later during the early North-American session. This along with the expected release of the European Commission's economic forecasts will influence the common currency and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, for now, seems to have found some support near a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further near-term positive move, instead prompted some fresh selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.0800 round-figure mark en-route the 1.0775 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn vulnerable to head back towards the 1.0700 mark before eventually dropping to retest YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move now seems to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.0900 round-figure mark. A sustained strength above the said handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.0975 supply zone. This is closely followed by the key 1.10 psychological mark, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards challenging 200-DMA, currently near the 1.1030-35 region.