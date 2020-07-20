EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls in control near multi-month tops, focus remains on EU Summit

EUR/USD remains well within the striking distance of multi-month tops.

The deadlock over the EU recovery fund weighed on the shared currency.

The optimism over some form of compromise helped limit the downside.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain positive traction on Friday and climbed back above the 1.1400 mark, closer to multi-month tops. The continuous surge in coronavirus infections in the US fueled concerns that the economic recovery will take much longer than initially expected and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the US dollar. On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by the optimism over a deal on the EU's proposed €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund.

The European leaders, however, remained at odds after three days of discussion and failed to reach an agreement on the rescue package aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies. The impasse exerted some downward pressure on the common currency at the start of a new trading week. This coupled with a weaker global risk sentiment led to a modest bearish gap opening for the pair. However, the fact that hardliners were reportedly ready to accept €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans attracted some dip-buying around the pair.

Negotiations are set to extend to a fourth straight day on Monday. The pair was last seen hovering just a few pips below the recent swing lows. The incoming headlines will continue to play a key role, rather infuse some volatility around the euro crosses. This, in turn, might act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond mid-1.1400s before positioning for any further appreciating move. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair seems all set to aim back towards challenging YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should lift the pair further towards 2019 yearly swing highs, around the 1.1570 region.

On the flip side,e the pair the 1.1400 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken could extend the corrective slide towards the 1.1330 horizontal support. The downfall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.1300 mark. That said, a convincing breakthrough might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for further weakness towards the 1.1260 horizontal zone en-route sub-1.1200 levels.