EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1845

Softer than anticipated US employment figures hint at a poor Nonfarm Payroll report.

German Retail Sales contracted by more than anticipated, Manufacturing PMI downwardly revised.

EUR/USD has solid bullish potential in the near term, aims at 1.1908.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 4-week high of 1.1856 as a series of mixed US figures hit the greenback. The country published the ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected at 59.9, although the employment sub-component contracted to 49 from 52.9. Both figures hint at a weak Nonfarm Payroll report later this week, which in turn will justify US Federal Reserve Head Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on tapering.

Across the Atlantic, Germany released July Retail Sales, which contracted by 5.1% YoY, missing expectations. Markit unveiled the final readings of its August Manufacturing PMIs, with the German index downwardly revised to 61.4. Finally, the EU July Unemployment rate was confirmed at 7.6% as expected. On Thursday, the EU will publish the July Producer Price Index, foreseen at 11% YoY, while the US will unveil more employment-related figures, Initial Jobless Claims and Challenger Job Cuts, and the July Trade Balance.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has advanced above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump measured between 1.1908 and the year low at 1.1663. The daily chart indicates that bulls are in control of the pair, as it is up for a fourth consecutive day. The 20 SMA has lost its bearish strength and currently converges with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slide at around 1.1750. Meanwhile, technical indicators head firmly north within positive levels.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside. The pair is trading above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its advance beyond the longer ones with a firmly bullish slope. The Momentum indicator keeps heading north within positive levels, while the RSI is flat near 70, far from suggesting bullish exhaustion. A break through the daily high should lead to a test of the 1.1908 level, July 30 daily high.

Support levels: 1.1820 1.1785 1.1750

Resistance levels: 1.1865 1.1910 1.1950