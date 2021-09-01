EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1845
- Softer than anticipated US employment figures hint at a poor Nonfarm Payroll report.
- German Retail Sales contracted by more than anticipated, Manufacturing PMI downwardly revised.
- EUR/USD has solid bullish potential in the near term, aims at 1.1908.
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 4-week high of 1.1856 as a series of mixed US figures hit the greenback. The country published the ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected at 59.9, although the employment sub-component contracted to 49 from 52.9. Both figures hint at a weak Nonfarm Payroll report later this week, which in turn will justify US Federal Reserve Head Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on tapering.
Across the Atlantic, Germany released July Retail Sales, which contracted by 5.1% YoY, missing expectations. Markit unveiled the final readings of its August Manufacturing PMIs, with the German index downwardly revised to 61.4. Finally, the EU July Unemployment rate was confirmed at 7.6% as expected. On Thursday, the EU will publish the July Producer Price Index, foreseen at 11% YoY, while the US will unveil more employment-related figures, Initial Jobless Claims and Challenger Job Cuts, and the July Trade Balance.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has advanced above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump measured between 1.1908 and the year low at 1.1663. The daily chart indicates that bulls are in control of the pair, as it is up for a fourth consecutive day. The 20 SMA has lost its bearish strength and currently converges with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slide at around 1.1750. Meanwhile, technical indicators head firmly north within positive levels.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside. The pair is trading above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its advance beyond the longer ones with a firmly bullish slope. The Momentum indicator keeps heading north within positive levels, while the RSI is flat near 70, far from suggesting bullish exhaustion. A break through the daily high should lead to a test of the 1.1908 level, July 30 daily high.
Support levels: 1.1820 1.1785 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1865 1.1910 1.1950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1850 after mixed ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has reached 1.1850, the highest since early August after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 59.9 but the employment component dropped to 49. Earlier ADP's jobs report disappointed with 374K and eurozone PMIs exceeded estimates.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 on data-driven dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38 as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August. The ISM Manufacturing PMI's employment component contracted.
Gold: Shine on you crazy diamond
The broad dollar’s weakness is keeping spot gold afloat. Gold’s safe-haven condition has somehow changed with the pandemic. XAU/USD neutral-to-bullish in the near term, strong resistance around 1,825.10.
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally
Ethereum has surpassed $3,400, a significant psychological barrier, and the altcoin has one last resistance barrier at the $4,078 level before it rallies to a new all-time high.
LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc set to extend losses as PIPE expires.
Was it all just a PIPE dream. The PIPE transaction was done at $15 and the lock-up period expired today meaning investors in that deal are free to sell from today.