EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1609
- The dollar took another dive on the back of US-China tensions and coronavirus concerns.
- Markit July preliminary estimates for the EU and the US expected to show further recoveries.
- EUR/USD is retaining its bullish slope despite the overbought conditions seen in intraday charts.
The EUR/USD pair trades at fresh multi-year highs above 1.1600 as speculative interest engaged in another round of dollar selling. Major pairs have spent most of this Thursday consolidating, with EUR/USD confined to a 40 pips’ range throughout the first half of the day, ignoring macroeconomic releases. Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey came in at -0.3 for August, from -9.4 in the previous month. As for the US, the country published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 17, which resulted at 1.41 million, worse than the 1.3M expected. Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ended July 10, improved to 16.197M.
Trouble for the greenback came from two fronts, mounting tensions between the US and China, with put at risk the trade deal between the two economies, and the coronavirus pandemic, which offers no respite. The health system in Southern states is about to collapse, while the number of new contagions increased in the last 24 hours by over 71,000.
The week will end on a high note, as Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of July PMIs for the EU and the US. Most indexes are expected to have recovered further after collapsing to record lows amid the pandemic-related lockdowns. The US will also publish June New Home Sales seen up in the month by 4.0% after adding 16.6% in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near its daily highs in the 1.1620 region, overbought but still bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that an intraday slide fell short of testing a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have partially lost their positive momentum but remain near their daily highs, indicating that buyers remain in control of the pair.
Support levels: 1.1590 1.1545 1.1500
Resistance levels: 1.1660 1.1695 1.1730
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.7100 weighed by Wall Street
Despite the broad dollar’s weakness, AUD/USD ends the day in the red amid the poor performance of US equities. Business growth-related data coming up next.
Gold prices falling below psychological $1,900, profit taking ensues
Gold prices are suffering a blow into the bell on Wall Street as profits are taken off. The US dollar is clawing back some ground as equities dwindle into the closing bell on Wall Street.
USD/JPY en route to challenge 106.60 support
USD/JPY trades at the lower end of its latest range, a handful of pips above the critical 106.60 price zone. Large stops suspected below the level.
Fears around the dollar push the crypto value up
Bitcoin has grown 1.5% in a day and changed hands at $9,500. At least in the short term, the coin broke its correlation with the stock market.
WTI dips below $42 per barrel as sentiment shifts to the negative side
WTI has been pulling back over the last hour as sentiment across the financial markets turned sour. The war of words between the US and China is still escalating and the US Secretary of State Pompeo is set to speak about recent developments later in the session.