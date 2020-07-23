EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1609

The dollar took another dive on the back of US-China tensions and coronavirus concerns.

Markit July preliminary estimates for the EU and the US expected to show further recoveries.

EUR/USD is retaining its bullish slope despite the overbought conditions seen in intraday charts.

The EUR/USD pair trades at fresh multi-year highs above 1.1600 as speculative interest engaged in another round of dollar selling. Major pairs have spent most of this Thursday consolidating, with EUR/USD confined to a 40 pips’ range throughout the first half of the day, ignoring macroeconomic releases. Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey came in at -0.3 for August, from -9.4 in the previous month. As for the US, the country published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 17, which resulted at 1.41 million, worse than the 1.3M expected. Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ended July 10, improved to 16.197M.

Trouble for the greenback came from two fronts, mounting tensions between the US and China, with put at risk the trade deal between the two economies, and the coronavirus pandemic, which offers no respite. The health system in Southern states is about to collapse, while the number of new contagions increased in the last 24 hours by over 71,000.

The week will end on a high note, as Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of July PMIs for the EU and the US. Most indexes are expected to have recovered further after collapsing to record lows amid the pandemic-related lockdowns. The US will also publish June New Home Sales seen up in the month by 4.0% after adding 16.6% in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading near its daily highs in the 1.1620 region, overbought but still bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that an intraday slide fell short of testing a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have partially lost their positive momentum but remain near their daily highs, indicating that buyers remain in control of the pair.

Support levels: 1.1590 1.1545 1.1500

Resistance levels: 1.1660 1.1695 1.1730