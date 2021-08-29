The EUR/USD pair has corrected from yearly lows, ending the day just below the 23.6% retracement of its May/August slump at 1.1805. In the daily chart, the pair settled above a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators crossed into positive levels, maintaining their bullish slopes. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair stands above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north above the 100 SMA. Meanwhile, technical indicators hold near their daily highs well into positive levels, partially losing their bullish strength.

US data was mixed as the Goods Trade Balance deficit contracted to $86.4 billion in July, according to preliminary estimates, while core PCE inflation was confirmed at 3.6% YoY in July. However, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was revised to 70.3 in August, worse than the 70.7 expected. A holiday in the UK will keep markets quiet on Monday, although the EU will publish the August Economic Sentiment Indicator, Germany will release August inflation figures, and the US will unveil housing-related data.

The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh weekly high of 1.1801 to settle a few pips below it. The dollar fell following words from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking within the Jackson Hole Symposium , Powell said back in July, policymakers believed that it could be appropriate to start tapering this year, noting progress in employment but also adding the worrisome spread of the Delta variant. “We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks,” he said. Quite a dovish comment that sent stocks up and the dollar down.

