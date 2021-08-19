The EUR/USD pair maintains its bearish bias in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, which remains far below the longer ones. In the meantime, technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels after corrective oversold conditions. Further declines are likely on a break below 1.1660, the immediate support level, while the corrective advance could extend to 1.1750 if the pair advances beyond 1.1703, the daily high.

Earlier in the day, the EU published the June Current Account, which posted a seasonally-adjusted surplus of €21.8 billion. US data was mixed, as the August Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey contracted to 19.4, missing expectations, while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 13 unexpectedly improved to 348K. The news brought some relief to market players, although not enough to push high-yielding currencies higher. On Friday, Germany will publish the July Producer Price Index , while the US calendar has nothing relevant to offer.

The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1665 early on Thursday, a fresh 2021 low, recovering afterwards but incapable of recovering above the 1.1700 threshold. Risk-off led the way, with most global indexes closing in the red, reflecting the dismal mood triggered by the US Federal Reserve after the FOMC Minutes hinted at soon to come tapering.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.