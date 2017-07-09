EUR/USD Forecast: bulls gearing up ahead of ECB
The common currency trades with a firm tone ahead of the key ECB's monetary policy decision, the main event of the week. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1970, once again, extending its weekly advance by a few pips daily basis. Expectations that the Central Bank will make a big announcement on winding down its easing programs have been trimmed by headlines coming from "people familiar with the matter," ever since late last week, as policymakers are concerned that a strong EUR will delay inflation's full-recovery to the ECB's target. The EUR suffered a knee-jerk with the headlines, but clearly, bulls are not willing to give up, moreover as the USD is the less attractive currency across the board.
Over the last two meetings, the market has heard what it wanted from the ECB, taking the minimum positive line to buy. Would it be the same this time? seems more than likely, as Draghi can't say something "tragic" enough to take it down. A delay in QE discussion by a month? Oh well, is tapering anyway!
Of course, anything can happen today and buying ahead of the event may be a risky move, as the pair may see some wild swings initially before finding a direction. Anyway, seems chances are higher of a test of 1.2070 than a decline to 1.1800.
The immediate resistance is 1.1980, the post NFP high, ahead of 1.2030, a strong static resistance, this last followed by the mentioned yearly high. To the downside, 1.1920 is now the first support, followed by the weekly low at 1.1870, en route to 1.1822, last week's low.
