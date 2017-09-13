EUR/USD Forecast: bulls fight back, trying to re-take the lead

The American dollar pared gains and begun easing early this Wednesday, nearing 1.2000 early Asia and not far below after London's opening. Stocks opened with a soft tone, adding to dollar's short term losses at the time being, although there was no certain catalyst for the ongoing moves. In the data front, German inflation was confirmed at 1.8% YoY in August, slightly up for a third consecutive month according to the official release. Not a surprise, but in line with market's speculation that the ECB is closing up to wind down its easing programs. Additionally, employment rose by 0.4% in the EU during the second quarter of the year, beating expectations of 0.3%.

Later today, the US will release its PPI figures for August ahead of the more relevant CPI on Thursday. Stronger-than-expected inflation in the US could see the greenback resuming its early week advance.

The latest upward move from the greenback seems to have been corrective, with the market now returning to sell it ahead of news. Nevertheless, the EUR/USD pair 4 hours chart shows that the price is not yet able to recover above a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are advancing, but still within neutral territory, limiting dollar's strength, but not enough to confirm additional gains ahead. The pair has an immediate resistance in the 1.2010/20 region, with an upward acceleration through the level probably resulting in an extension up to 1.2060/70. Beyond this last, 1.2101, January 2015 high, comes next.

To the downside, 1.1960 is the immediate support, ahead of the weekly low set on Tuesday at 1.1925.

View live chart of the EUR/USD