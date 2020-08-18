EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1934
- US housing-related figures were quite encouraging but fell short of supporting the dollar.
- Looming US elections became another negative factor for the country’s currency.
- EUR/USD holds on to most of its daily gains above 1.1915, the former August high.
The EUR/USD pair hit a fresh two-year high of 1.1965 this Tuesday, as the market kept dumping the greenback. There was no specific catalyst for the dollar’s rout, but persistent turmoil in the US, exacerbated by the upcoming elections and polls showing improved numbers for Republicans. The pair retreated from the mentioned daily high as the greenback recovered some ground during US trading hours, as usual.
The macroeconomic calendar remained empty in the EU, although the IS released some encouraging news. Building Permits in the country increased 18.8% in July, while Housing Starts were up by 22.6%. Things are getting busier starting this Wednesday, as the EU will unveil July inflation data, foreseen at 0.4% YoY, while Economic Ministers will have a virtual meeting. The US, on the other hand, will publish the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has eased ahead of the close but holds above the previous year high at 1.1915 by the end of the day, an immediate support level. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart indicate that bulls retain control, as the pair is developing well above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA now around 1.1855. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have partially lost their bullish strength but hold within overbought levels. Overall, the risk is skewed to the upside, with room for an extension towards 1.1995 a relevant weekly high from May 2018.
Support levels: 1.1915 1.1860 1.1820
Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.1995 1.2020
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month highs despite upbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD jumped back towards the 7.5-month high of 1.3264 after the UK CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July. Fears of another failed attempt to seal the Brexit deal, however, could cap the upside.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.19, waits for a FOMC Minutes catalyst
EUR/USD has stabilized, trading in the 1.1900-1.1950 range for the best part of the last 15 hours. Falling Treasury yields continue to undermine the sentiment around the greenback. The mention of yield curve control in FOMC Minutes could be dollar bearish.
Gold finds buyers near $1985, focus shifts to Fed minutes
Gold has bounced-back towards $1995 as the US dollar rebound fizzles out in Europe. The metal defends the key $1,980 support heading into the all-important FOMC July meeting's minutes.
Forex Today: Dollar shows signs of life on US stimulus progress, ahead of Fed minutes
The US dollar showed some signs of life early Wednesday, as the sell-off to 27-month trough stalled on renewed hopes of US fiscal stimulus and following the official announcement of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the US elections.
WTI: Fizzles upside momentum with eyes on OPEC+, EIA data
WTI takes a U-turn from $42.99 even as MACD teases the bulls. Steady RSI, bearish spinning top favor sellers to attack eight-day-old support line. OPEC+ ministerial meeting may not announce any change in the production cut accord, may praise the participants’ level of compliance.