EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1934

US housing-related figures were quite encouraging but fell short of supporting the dollar.

Looming US elections became another negative factor for the country’s currency.

EUR/USD holds on to most of its daily gains above 1.1915, the former August high.

The EUR/USD pair hit a fresh two-year high of 1.1965 this Tuesday, as the market kept dumping the greenback. There was no specific catalyst for the dollar’s rout, but persistent turmoil in the US, exacerbated by the upcoming elections and polls showing improved numbers for Republicans. The pair retreated from the mentioned daily high as the greenback recovered some ground during US trading hours, as usual.

The macroeconomic calendar remained empty in the EU, although the IS released some encouraging news. Building Permits in the country increased 18.8% in July, while Housing Starts were up by 22.6%. Things are getting busier starting this Wednesday, as the EU will unveil July inflation data, foreseen at 0.4% YoY, while Economic Ministers will have a virtual meeting. The US, on the other hand, will publish the FOMC Meeting Minutes.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has eased ahead of the close but holds above the previous year high at 1.1915 by the end of the day, an immediate support level. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart indicate that bulls retain control, as the pair is developing well above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA now around 1.1855. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have partially lost their bullish strength but hold within overbought levels. Overall, the risk is skewed to the upside, with room for an extension towards 1.1995 a relevant weekly high from May 2018.

Support levels: 1.1915 1.1860 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.1995 1.2020