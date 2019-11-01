The post-FOMC USD selling pressure remained unabated on Thursday.

Renewed US-China trade jitters kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Thursday and finally ended nearly unchanged for the day, forming a Doji candlestick chart pattern on the daily chart. Slightly better advanced Euro-zone consumer inflation figures and Q3 GDP print provided some initial lift to the shared currency. The intraday uptick remained well supported by the post-FOMC bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar, which remained unabated following the release of softer US core PCE price index.

Remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics

Meanwhile, a fresh leg of a freefall in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by renewed US-China trade jitters, did little to provide any immediate respite to the USD bulls. In the latest US-China trade development, Chinese officials on Thursday talked down the possibility of reaching a comprehensive longer-term deal with the US. This led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which extended some support to the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and kept a lid on any strong follow-through move up for the major.



The pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above mid-1.1100s as the focus now shifts to the closely watched US monthly employment details – popularly known as NFP. The report, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT, is expected to show that the economy added 89K new jobs in October, down from 136K in the previous month. The unemployment rate is anticipated to have ticked higher to 3.6% but the key focus will remain on average hourly earnings, which are forecasted to rise by 0.3% MoM and 3.0% YoY.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight dip managed to attract some buying just ahead of 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1125 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1100 handle and retest the 1.1080-70 support area (38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall.



On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.1175-80 region, above which the pair seems all set to test 61.8% Fibo. level near the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1230-35 supply zone before the pair eventually darts towards the 1.1300 handle with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1275-80 zone.