EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1818

Softer US Treasury yields weigh on the greenback ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

EU April Sentix Investor Confidence printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected.

EUR/USD advances in the near-term could continue beyond 1.1900.

The EUR/USD pair retreated at the beginning of the day, as somehow, the upbeat market mood from earlier this week cooled in Asia, sending local shares lower. However, European indexes reverted the sour tone of indexes and trade in the green. Meanwhile, Wall Street is set to open around Monday’s close while government bond yields are down, putting pressure on the dollar and sending EUR/USD to fresh daily highs in the 1.1830 price zone.

Europe published April Sentix Investor Confidence, which printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected. The unemployment rate in the EU remained at 8.3% in February, missing the expected 8.1%. The US will publish later today April IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism and February JOLTS Job Openings.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains above a now bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are advancing modestly within positive levels. The 100 SMA maintains its bearish slope, providing dynamic resistance at 1.1840. A steady advance beyond this last should open the doors for further gains in the upcoming sessions towards 1.1940.

Support levels: 1.1705 1.1665 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1940