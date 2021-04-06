EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1818
- Softer US Treasury yields weigh on the greenback ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
- EU April Sentix Investor Confidence printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected.
- EUR/USD advances in the near-term could continue beyond 1.1900.
The EUR/USD pair retreated at the beginning of the day, as somehow, the upbeat market mood from earlier this week cooled in Asia, sending local shares lower. However, European indexes reverted the sour tone of indexes and trade in the green. Meanwhile, Wall Street is set to open around Monday’s close while government bond yields are down, putting pressure on the dollar and sending EUR/USD to fresh daily highs in the 1.1830 price zone.
Europe published April Sentix Investor Confidence, which printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected. The unemployment rate in the EU remained at 8.3% in February, missing the expected 8.1%. The US will publish later today April IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism and February JOLTS Job Openings.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains above a now bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are advancing modestly within positive levels. The 100 SMA maintains its bearish slope, providing dynamic resistance at 1.1840. A steady advance beyond this last should open the doors for further gains in the upcoming sessions towards 1.1940.
Support levels: 1.1705 1.1665 1.1620
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1940
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region
A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group
Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.
GameStop: Technical levels to watch after share sale announcement
GME shares holding up well after share sale news. GME announces plans for a maximum 3.5 million share offering, to raise $1 billion. Are the shorts waiting for more details or just scared off?