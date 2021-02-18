EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2086
- Central banks reaffirmed the need for monetary policy in a pandemic context.
- US employment-related data came in worse than anticipated.
- EUR/USD lacks bullish potential in the near-term, needs to regain 1.2100.
The EUR/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, as demand for the greenback somehow receded. The risk-related sentiment turned sour and Wall Street plummeted after its overseas counterpart traded dully. Optimism faded after the European Central Bank published the Meeting Accounts, as policymakers noted that ample monetary stimulus remains essential, pretty much the same stance the US Federal Reserve offered a day before. Softer Treasury yields also played their role, pushing the dollar lower.
Data wise, the US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12. The number of people seeking jobs increased to 861K, much worse than the 765K expected, and in line with the Fed’s view of a softening recovery in the sector. January Housing Starts plunged 6% in the month, while Building Permits were up 10.4%. The EU released the Consumer Confidence Indicator, which rose to -14.8 in February from -15.5 in the previous month.
This Friday, the focus will be on Markit preliminary estimates of its PMIs for the EU and the US. The market expects business activity to have shrunk from its previous monthly readings, with the European services sector seen falling further into contraction territory.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has traded as high as 1.2089, now developing a few pips above the level. Throughout the American session, the pair has met buyers around 1.2060, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally. Chances of a steeper advance seem limited in the near-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair was incapable of recovering above any moving average. The Momentum indicator advances within negative levels, but the RSI indicator has turned flat around 48, signaling limited buying interest.
Support levels: 1.2060 1.2020 1.1970
Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2160 1.2200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.21 amid weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.21 as US jobless claims disappointed with a leap to 861,000. US Treasury yields are off the highs. News about fiscal stimulus is awaited.
Elon Musk may finally endorse Dogecoin as whales concentration woes are over
Dogecoin price has endured a healthy correction to a critical support level. Now, a confluence of bullish indications suggests that the DOGE might be due for new all-time highs.
GBP/USD hits new 34-month highs amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3950, hitting levels last seen in early 2018, moving up as upbeat UK coronavirus figures raise expectations for a swift reopening of the economy. The US dollar is retreating from the highs alongside yields.
XAU/USD barely holding on just above the November 2020 low at $1764.50
Gains seen during the Asia Pacific and early European session on Thursday, which saw spot gold prices (XAU/USD) stage a modest recover from Wednesday’s $1770 lows to just shy of the $1790 mark, appear to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce.
US Dollar Index loses further momentum near 90.50
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses further the grip and drops to session lows near 90.50, where also coincide the 100/200-hour SMAs.