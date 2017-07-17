EUR/USD Forecast: bulls could take a pause heading into ECB meeting
The EUR/USD pair surpassed the key 1.15 psychological mark and surged to the highest level since May 2016 on broad based US Dollar sell-off. News report that Trump's healthcare bill has been rejected yet again by Republicans raised doubts over his administration's ability to push through pro-growth economic reforms and triggered a fresh wave of greenback selling interest.
The pair broke through an important hurdle marked by 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.1172-1.14456 up-move, and subsequent retracement, and hence, remains poised to extend the near-term bullish trajectory. Today's economic docket features the release of German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for July, which would be looked upon for some fresh bullish impetus. However, with short-term indicators gradually heading into near-term overbought territory, and with the ECB meeting coming up on Thursday, traders might be inclined to take some profits off the table near 1.1585 resistance area, representing 100% Fibonacci expansion level.
Conversely, any pull-back from higher level now seems to find immediate support near the 1.1500 handle and is closely followed by horizontal support near 1.1470-65 region. Only a sustained weakness below the mentioned support levels, leading to a subsequent break below 1.1440 level, could prompt additional profit taking slide and drag the pair back below the 1.1400 round figure mark towards an important horizontal support near 1.1380-70 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.