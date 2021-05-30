EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2193
- US core PCE inflation surged to 3.1% YoY in April, higher than anticipated.
- The EU May Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 114.5 from 110.5.
- EUR/USD has a limited bullish potential near-term, needs to retake 1.2220.
The EUR/USD pair plunged to 1.2132 on Friday but bounced back ahead of the close to finish the week with modest gains just below the 1.2200 threshold. Mid-week, the pair surged to 1.2266, its highest since January. The American dollar surged ahead of US President Joe Biden’s announcement of a massive spending plan, but the same optimism spurred by the news pushed stocks higher and government bond yields lower, to the detriment of the greenback.
On Friday, the EU reported the May Economic Sentiment Indicator, which improved to 114.5 from 110.5, while Consumer Confidence for the same month resulted as expected at -5.1. The US published April Personal Income, down 13.1% and Personal Spending, which was up 0.5%. The core PCE inflation surged to 3.1% YoY in the same month, higher than anticipated. The calendar will be light on Monday as the EU won’t publish macroeconomic figures while US markets will be closed amid Memorial Day.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that it has bounced sharply from a bullish 20 DMA on Friday. The Momentum indicator recovered modestly from around its midline while the RSI consolidates around 56, all of which indicates that buyers are betting on dips. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside. Technical indicators recovered from oversold readings but lost their strength below their midlines, while the advance was contained by a bearish 20 SMA.
Support levels: 1.2165 1.2130 1.2075
Resistance levels: 1.2220 1.2270 1.2310
