The EUR/USD pair is neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is stuck around a flat 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages have partially lost their bullish strength but hold below the current price. Technical indicators have settled just above their midlines, without directional strength. Bears would have better chances on a break below 1.2165, the immediate support level.

On Thursday, Markit will publish the final versions of its May Services PMIs for the EU and the US, while the latter will release the official ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 63 from 62.7 previously. The US will also publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 28, foreseen at 395K, and the ADP survey on private jobs creation, expected at 650K.

On the data front, the EU published the April Producer Price Index , which increased 1% MoM and 7.6% YoY, beating the market’s expectations. German Retail Sales unexpectedly fell in April, down 5.5% MoM. The US calendar offered MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended May 28, which declined 4% and the June IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, which improved to 56.4 from 54.4 previously.

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2210 area, recovering from a daily low of 1.2163. The American dollar surged at the beginning of the day, with government bond yields holding at higher ground and stocks struggling to post gains amid US inflation concerns coupled with upbeat local data. However, the greenback changed course after Wall Street’s opening easing alongside US Treasury yields.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.