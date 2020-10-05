EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls await sustained move beyond a one-month-old descending channel

The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD on Friday and exerted some pressure on EUR/USD.

An improvement in Trump's health boosted risk sentiment and assisted the pair to regain traction.

Investors now look forward to the Eurozone/US Services PMI prints for some trading opportunities.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in a familiar trading range. The unexpected news that the US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 spooked investors. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which drove haven flows towards the US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major. The shared currency was further pressured by softer-than-expected Eurozone consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI dropped -0.3% YoY in September. On a monthly basis, the CPI is expected to have increased by 0.1%, while the core CPI is seen advancing 0.2%.

From the US, the closely watched US monthly jobs report showed that the unemployment rate edged down to 7.9% in September as against consensus estimates pointing to a fall to 8.2% from 8.4% previous. This, to a larger extent, negated the disappointing headline NFP, which revealed that the US economy added 661K new jobs during the reported month and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. The pair momentarily slipped below the 1.1700 mark but showed some resilience below the 1.1700 mark and finally settled with modest losses. Nevertheless, the pair ended the week with modest gains and recovered a part of the previous week's sharp pullback from the 1.1870 region.

Meanwhile, positive news about Trump’s coronavirus infection lifted the global risk sentiment and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new week. Market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone Services PMI prints for a fresh impetus. The US economic docket highlights the release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the upside remains capped near the top end of a one-month-old descending trend-channel. The mentioned barrier coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and is currently pegged near the 1.1760 region. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair back towards the 50-day SMA barrier, around the 1.1800 level. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a move back towards the 1.1900 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the key 1.2000 psychological mark in the near-term.

On the flip side, the 1.1700-1.1690 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, which if broken decisively now seems to accelerate the slide back towards the recent swing lows, around the 1.1615-10 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels and a subsequent fall below the 1.1600 mark will set the stage for a slide toward challenging the trend-channel support, around the 1.1550-45 region.