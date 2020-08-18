EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.1915 double-top resistance

Sustained selling around the USD assisted EUR/USD to climb to over one-week tops on Tuesday.

The US fiscal impasse, sliding US bond yields, receding safe-haven demand undermined the USD.

The EUR/USD pair built on last week's bounce from the 1.1700 neighbourhood and remained well supported by sustained US dollar selling bias. The political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures has been fueling worries about the US economic recovery. This, in turn, forced investors to continue dumping the greenback, which was further pressured by sliding US Treasury bond yields, weaker US macro data and receding safe-haven demand. In fact, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index tumbled to 3.7 in August from 17.2 previous and missed consensus estimates by a big margin.

Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases. Investors further cheered the postponement of the US-China trade deal review meeting, which left the phase one deal intact. The upbeat market mood seemed rather unaffected by the Trump administration's latest move to further tighten restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.

The risk-on flow undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and remained supportive, pushing the pair to over one-week tops during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading just below the 1.1900 mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, the USD price dynamics will continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. The US economic docket features the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts.

Tuesday's US economic data is likely to pass unnoticed and do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major as the key focus remains on the latest FOMC meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair is now approaching the double-top resistance near the 1.1915 region. This is followed by the top end of a near one-week-old ascending trend-channel, around the 1.1940-45 region. Above the mentioned barriers, bulls are likely to lift the pair further towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the momentum and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.2100 mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1845-40 region marks the lower boundary of the mentioned channel and should protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall towards the 1.1740-35 horizontal zone before the pair eventually drops to challenge the 1.1700 strong horizontal support.