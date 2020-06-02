- EUR/USD gained some follow-through traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias.
- Growing optimism about the global economic recovery weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
- The euro remained well supported by the EU's proposed €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund.
- Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets amid absent relevant market-moving data.
The EUR/USD pair opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and climbed to the highest level since March 17 amid sustained selling bias around the US dollar. Against the backdrop of easing lockdown restrictions across the world, positive data from China fueled optimism about the global economic recovery. Investors also cheered the US President Donald Trump's measured response to China’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong. This, in turn, weighed heavily on the greenback's relative safe-haven status and remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move.
The shared currency lost some upside momentum and witnessed a modest pullback after the final version of the German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs came in a tad below the preliminary estimates. However, the intraday downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling, rather attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1100 mark. The shared currency remained well supported by a stimulus plan to steer the Eurozone recovery from the pandemic. It is worth recalling that the European Union Commission has proposed a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund. In addition to this, Germany is preparing a second phase of a stimulus of between €50 billion and €100 billion, which further helped boost sentiment in the euro.
On the other hand, the USD failed to gain any respite from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which improved to 43.1 in May from 41.5 previous but was still weaker than 43.6 expected. This coupled with a positive mood around the US equity markets further made it difficult to revive demand for the USD. Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with modest gains for the sixth consecutive session and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase. The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday as investors now await fresh catalyst before placing any directional bets.
Hence, the focus now shifts to the upcoming ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday, which coupled with the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday will now help investors to determine the pair's near-term trajectory. In the meantime, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US. Meanwhile, the increasing violent protests in American cities might keep the USD bulls on the defensive and cushion any meaningful slide for the major, at least for the time being.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its recent bullish momentum ahead of a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1497-1.0636 downfall. The mentioned barrier, around the 1.1165 region, now seems to act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round-figure mark en-route the 1.1235-40 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 1.1100 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. This is closely followed by support near the 1.1075 region, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade. The pair might then accelerate the fall back towards testing the very important 200-day SMA resistance breakpoint, currently near the 1.1010 region.
