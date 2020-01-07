EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls await a move beyond 1.1200 mark, Eurozone inflation data eyed

A combination of factors helped EUR/USD to gain traction on Monday.

Bulls struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.1200 handle.

Traders now eye flash Eurozone CPI, US ISM PMI for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from one-week lows and rallied back to the 1.1200 handle. The initial leg of the intraday positive move was led by mostly upbeat Eurozone macroeconomic releases and was further supported by some renewed US dollar selling bias.

Data released on Monday showed that German Retail Sales surpassed market expectation by a big margin and rose 2.1% in November. Adding to this, the final German and Eurozone Services PMI bettered preliminary prints and came in at 52.9 and 52.8, respectively. This coupled with an unexpected improvement in the Sentix Investor Confidence, which jumped to 7.6 for January as against a reading of -4.9 expected, further underpinned the shared currency.

On the other hand, the greenback remained on the defensive amid concerns over a potential Iranian retaliation to the US drone strike last Friday, which killed Iran's top military commander. The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by an upwardly revised as the US Services PMI, which came in at 52.8 as compared to 52.2 estimated earlier.

As the day progressed, the market mood calmed a bit in the absence of any fresh threats from the US or Iran. A slight improvement in the risk sentiment helped the US Treasury bond yields to stage a solid rebound, which turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the buck and kept a lid on any further gains for the major.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and held below the 1.1200 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the Eurozone consumer inflation figures for December. This will be followed by the release of US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair was seen consolidating, rather forming a base above 100-hour SMA. Bulls, however, are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.1200 handle – coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci level of 1.1066-1.1241 recent advance – before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems all set to aim back towards testing multi-month tops, around the 1.1240 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to continue boosting the pair further towards the top end of over four-month-old ascending trend-channel formation on the daily chart, currently near the 1.1300 round figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.1175 region, which if broken might accelerate the slide further towards mid-1.1100s (50% Fibo.) en-route last Friday's swing low near the 1.1125 region (nearing 61.8% Fibo.). This is closely followed by the 1.1100 round figure mark. Failure to defend the said handle now seems to accelerate the slide further towards 100-day SMA. The latter coincides with the lower end of the ascending trend-channel and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.