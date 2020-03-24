EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls await a move beyond 1.0830 resistance, Eurozone PMIs eyed

- EUR/USD moves back to the top end of a three-day-old trading range amid some heavy USD selling.
- The Fed's unprecedented measures/news of a deal on the coronavirus package weighed on the greenback.
- Traders now look forward to the flash version of the Eurozone/US PMI prints for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way moves on the first day of a new trading week and the intraday volatility was sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. The US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill, coupled with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields weighed on the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some initial support to the major. The uptick got an additional boost after the Fed announced unprecedented measures to buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
The pair jumped back closer to the previous day's swing high, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and once again started retreating from the 1.0830 resistance zone. The worsening coronavirus crisis continued weighing heavily on investors' sentiment and the same was evident from the ongoing downward spiral in the global equity markets. This eventually benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and kept a lid on any further gains, rather prompted some selling at higher levels. The pair finally ended the day with modest gains, comfortably above the 1.0700 mark.
In the latest development, reports indicated that the US Senate and the Trump administration were close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the massive coronavirus spending package. The USD witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to the news and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. Despite the positive move, the pair remains well within a three-day-old trading range as market participants now look forward to the flash version of the Eurozone/US PMI prints for a fresh impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.0825-30 supply zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The mentioned region coincides with 100-hour EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.1497-1.0636 downfall, which if cleared might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.0880 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.0900 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.0960 region.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near mid-1.0700s, which is followed by support near the 1.0715-10 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate prospects for any near-term recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its recent bearish trend. Sustained weakness below mid-1.0600s will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards the next relevant support, around the 1.0590 region. The pair then might aim towards challenging the key 1.0500 psychological mark before eventually dropping to December 2016 swing lows, around the 1.0380-65 region.
