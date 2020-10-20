EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, upside seems limited

EUR/USD gained strong positive traction on Monday amid renewed USD selling.

Hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus dented the greenback's safe-haven status.

Concerns about a steep rise in COVID-19 cases kept a lid on the latest optimism.

The EUR/USD pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and rallied to the 1.1800 neighbourhood, or near one-week tops amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. Reviving hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus and expectations of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year boosted investors' confidence. The risk-on flow dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher. It is worth reporting that the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that legislation on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the election on November 3.

However, investors remain unconvinced that a deal will be reached with Republicans before the self-imposed Tuesday deadline by Pelosi. This comes on the back of rising concerns about the risk of a disputed US election outcome and kept a lid on the latest optimism. Investors also remain concerned that a steep rise in coronavirus cases could trigger fresh lockdown measures and prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery. This, in turn, led to a sharp intraday turnaround in the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, including the USD, and capped the upside for the major.

The pair finally settled around 25 pips off daily swing highs, albeit lacked any strong follow-through, instead attracted some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of German Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of September for some impetus. The US economic docket features the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts. The data is unlikely to be a major game-changer, albeit might still be looked upon for some trading opportunities. Traders will also take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus and the coronavirus saga.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong positive move stalled near a resistance marked by 50-day SMA. The mentioned barrier, around the 1.1800 mark, coincides with a multi-week descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.1900 mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1840-45 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, the 1.1740-35 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the 1.1700 mark, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards monthly swing lows, around the 1.1615-10 area. Some follow-through selling below the 1.1600 mark now seems to pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory further towards challenging the key 1.1500 psychological mark.